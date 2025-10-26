The world seems to run after conflicts and divisions, yet some choose another path: dialogue. From 26 to 28 October 2025, Rome becomes the meeting point of different voices, cultures and religions to declare together: Peace is worth daring.
The International Meeting for Peace, this year entitled “Daring Peace”, will bring together representatives of the great religions, culture, civil society and politics, to address together the most urgent challenges of our time: peaceful coexistence, solidarity and building new visions of peace.
The Opening Assembly will take place in the afternoon of Sunday, October 26 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, in the presence of high institutional authorities.
In the following days, the programme includes thematic round tables and public meetings with internationally renowned personalities.
A particularly intense moment will be the Solemn Ceremony for Peace, scheduled for the afternoon of Tuesday, October 28 at the Colosseum. Before the ceremony, prayers for peace will be held according to the rites of different religious traditions, in different locations near the Colosseum, while the Christian prayer will take place inside the Colosseum itself, in a symbolic embrace between different cultures and faiths.
Further updates on the programme and how to participate will be published in the coming days. To participate in the event, you can register using the online form.
