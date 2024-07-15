INTERNATIONAL MEETING FOR PEACE

The Community of Sant'Egidio and the Archdiocese of Paris are promoting the International Meeting for Peace 2024 "Imaginer la Paix" - "Imagine Peace", to be held in the French capital from 22nd to 24th September 2024.

The event is now in its 38th edition, after the historic meeting called for by John Paul II in Assisi in 1986. It aims to bring together leaders of the world great religions, representatives from the world of culture, civil society and institutions, in today's turbulent time marked by serious conflicts and the risk of their global expansion. Over the course of three days, critical issues will be addressed, with a particular focus on the themes of peace, living together, the environment and solidarity.

The meeting, expected to be attended by thousands of people of all ages, mostly from Europe, will be organised in plenary sessions and thematic panels. These will provide an opportunity for speakers and the audience to listen and to discuss numerous issues of primary importance. In the profound change of epoch we are living through - just think of the ongoing wars and global climate change - it is crucial that religious leaders, together with personalities from culture and civil society, join forces to collectively convey a message of hope and peace that the world needs.

Please note that this program is subject to changes. A more definitive program will be available closer to the event

