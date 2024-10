FORUM 12 - IS THE ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION STILL ON THE AGENDA?

September 24 2024 | duration: 2:09:26

FORUM 12 - IS THE ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION STILL ON THE AGENDA? MODERATOR - Sudheendra Kulkarni, Hinduism, Founder of the Forum for a New South Asia, India CONTRIBUTIONS - Cécile Duflot, General Director, Oxfam France VIDEO MESSAGE - Jonathan Safran Foer, Writer and Essayist, USA CONTRIBUTIONS - Kristina Kühnbaum-Schmidt, President of the National Committee of the World Lutheran Federation in Germany - Gaël Giraud, Economist, France - Aurélien Hamelle, General Director of Strategy and Sustainability, Total Énergies SE, France - Isabelle Rosabrunetto, General Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Principality of Monaco - Moriyasu Ito, Shintoism, Meiji Jingu, Japan