SPEAKERS, TEXTS & BIOGRAPHIES

Share On

 

Ahluwalia Bhai Sahib Mohinder Singh

Spiritual Leader and President of Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, India

FORUM 9 - THE GREAT ASIA: A CHALLENGE FOR RELIGIONS

Sep 23 2024 16:00 | Collège de France – Amphithéâtre Maurice Halbwachs

Ahongbonon Grégoire

Writer, Activist tor the Rights of Vulnerable People, Benin

FORUM 13  - PEOPLE'S LIVES ARE WORTH LESS AND LESS

Sep 23 2024 16:00 | Eglise Saint-Merry

Al-Maamari Mohammed Said

Minister of Religious Affairs, Oman

FORUM 8 - WAR IS NOT INEVITABLE: IMAGINING PEACE

Sep 23 2024 16:00 | Collège de France – Auditorium Navarre

al-Qasim al-Dibaji Abu

World Pan-lslamic Jurisprudence Organization, Kuwait

FORUM 11 - PRAYER OVERCOMES HATRED

Sep 23 2024 16:00 | Collège des Bernardins – Grand auditorium
 Speech of Abu al-Qasim al-Dibaj
IT | EN

Albanese Giulio

Director of Missionary Cooperation Diocese of Rome, Italy

FORUM 7 - AFRICA TODAY

Sep 23 2024 09:30 | Hôtel de Ville - Salle du Conseil
 Intervento di Giulio Albanese
DE | IT

Ali Abtahi Sayyed Mohammad

President, Institute for Interreligious Dialogue, Iran

FORUM 17 - UNIVERSAL FRATERNITY IN A WORLD AT WAR

Sep 24 2024 09:30 | Collège de France – Amphithéâtre Guillaume Budé
 Speech of Mohammad Ali Abtahi
IT | EN

Amarananda Swami

Ramakrishna Math and Mission, India

FORUM 11 - PRAYER OVERCOMES HATRED

Sep 23 2024 16:00 | Collège des Bernardins – Grand auditorium

Ambongo Besungu Fridolin

Cardinal, Archbishop of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

FORUM 5 - DEMOCRACY TO THE TEST

Sep 23 2024 09:30 | Mairie du Vème arrondissement – Salle des fêtes
 Intervento di Fridolin Ambongo Besungu
IT | FR

FORUM 8 - WAR IS NOT INEVITABLE: IMAGINING PEACE

Sep 23 2024 16:00 | Collège de France – Auditorium Navarre
 Intervento di Fridolin Ambongo Besungu
IT | FR

Anadif Mahamat Saleh

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chad

FORUM 5 - DEMOCRACY TO THE TEST

Sep 23 2024 09:30 | Mairie du Vème arrondissement – Salle des fêtes

Apel Avichai

Rabbi of Frankfurt, Germany

FORUM 19  - RELIGIONS IN DIALOGUE FOR PEACE

Sep 24 2024 09:30 | Mairie du Vème arrondissement – Salle des fêtes

Atmarupananda Swami

Monk of the Ramakrishna Mission, India

FORUM 9 - THE GREAT ASIA: A CHALLENGE FOR RELIGIONS

Sep 23 2024 16:00 | Collège de France – Amphithéâtre Maurice Halbwachs